Flu Activity Appears Average In Livingston County, Up Statewide

January 16, 2017

Michigan is experiencing an increase in flu activity, which state officials say is not uncommon for January, but it’s a good reminder that it's not too late to get vaccinated.



An uptick in flu activity is being reported in Michigan, with 94 lab-confirmed cases statewide. Health Promotion Coordinator Chelsea Moxlow with the Livingston County Health Department says it’s looking like average flu activity locally so far this season. She tells WHMI Livingston County has had several Influenza A cases and a few individuals are hospitalized currently. She is prevented from elaborating on the individual cases but tells WHMI the good news is that the vaccine does seem like a good match for the strains of influenza they’re seeing circulate this year. As for the confirmed statewide cases, 82 were Influenza A and 12 were influenza B.



Moxlow reminds individuals to wash their hands regularly, cover coughs or sneezes and if sick, stay home from school or work so the infection isn’t passed around. She notes that it’s not too late to get vaccinated, as the flu season really lasts until spring. Multiple flu-shot options are available through various providers and the Livingston County Health Department provides the flu vaccine on Wednesdays from 8:30 to 4:30 with extended hours on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month. Details can be found through the link provided. (JM)