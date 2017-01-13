New 911 Features Available In Livingston County

January 13, 2017

Livingston County Central Dispatch is launching two new safety initiatives to better protect residents in an emergency.



A new service, Text-to-911, allows individuals to send a text message to 911 from their mobile devices if they are in Livingston County. Central Dispatch has been testing the service since early October, which Deputy Director Chad Chewning says gives residents and visitors another avenue to contact 9-1-1 during a time of need. Those who text 911 are reminded that the location of the emergency is the most vital information to provide. While the new service is available, officials say calling 911 remains the most effective way to access emergency personnel.



The other new service being launched by Central Dispatch is called Smart911, a free service that allows individuals and families to sign up online and provide key information to 911 centers. The information is designed to enable more effective emergency response by law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services. Chewning says the Smart911 Safety Profiles can save critical time in an emergency when seconds can be the difference between life and death.



The two new services will be launched on January 18th. Detailed information is available in the attachment. (JM)