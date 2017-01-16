Project Opiate To Present "A Parent's Perspective" During February Event

Most everyone knows someone affected by opiate addiction and an event in February will offer a powerful message to the local community.



Project Opiate is presenting “A Parent’s Perspective Focusing on Collaboration and Hope”. Project Opiate has been focused on prevention and educating the community about prescription opiates and heroin for six years now. During the event, a few speakers will tell their stories of addiction and recovery while four parents will share how their lives have been affected with their child and addiction. Finally, local law enforcement will detail how they’re trying to work with the community.



53rd District Court Administrator Francine Zysk co-founded Project Opiate and says with parents, it’s more of a support system than a stigma system. Zysk tells WHMI it’s not just heroin as prescription drug use is rampant across the board. When Project Opiate started in the Livingston County Jail and local schools, Zysk says there were very few parents that came forward but that has changed significantly with many creating advocacy groups to share their stories. She says parents don’t have the denial like they used to because it has affected so many in the community and now want their voices to be heard for others. Zysk says there is a strong support system within the community and criminal justice system and anyone who knows someone affected by or suffering from opiate addiction is invited to hear the message.



The event will take place on February 15th at 7pm at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Brighton. Organizations or agencies interested in having a table at the event are encouraged to contact Zysk at 517-540-7637 or Fzysk@livgov.com. (JM)