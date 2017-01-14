Nighttime Lane Closures On US-23 This Coming Week

January 14, 2017

Single lane closures are planned on US-23 all next week as part of ongoing corridor work in Livingston and Washtenaw Counties.



The Michigan Department of Transportation says nighttime, single lane closures are planned on northbound US-23 between M-14 and Warren Road so crews can install ITS conduit along that stretch.



The following is the schedule:



-Monday 1/16/2017 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

-Tuesday 1/17/2017 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

-Wednesday 1/18/2017 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

-Thursday 1/19/2017 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

-Friday 1/20/2017 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

-Saturday 1/21/2017 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.



Additionally, more work is planned at Barker Road and US-23 starting on Monday. M-DOT says the sidewalk that runs along the south side of Barker Road under US-23 will be closed so crews can safely work on the Barker Road bridge. (JM)