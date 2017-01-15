Brighton High School Marching Band Takes Top Honors At Outback Bowl

January 15, 2017

The Brighton High School Marching Band, directed by Gabrielle Hoffman, copped top honors at the recent Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida.



The Board of Education was told at its meeting this week that the band won first place in two categories: Best Field Performance and the Crowd Pleaser category. The competition took place before the parade on New Year’s Eve Day, preceding the Outback Bowl, which was staged on New Year’s Day. Despite the fact that Brighton took “only” 189 out of its 274 members to the Outback Bowl, it was still the largest band entered in the competition. Superintendent Greg Gray tells WHMI the school district is proud of the marching band and all they’ve accomplished — not just performing in a national bowl game — but for all the “firsts” they have amassed in various competitions and band festivals over the years.



Brighton was also the only band from Michigan, with 15 high school marching bands from around the country competing for trophies and prizes. It was not the first time a Brighton High School instrumental group has won awards at a national competition. Last year two of its ensemble groups won top honors at Festival Disney at Disney World in Orlando. Hoffman says the highlight of the trip for the band was getting to perform with college and university bands during halftime in a mass band performance. (TT)