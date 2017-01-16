Oak Park Man Bound Over In B&E Case At Local Cell Phone Store

An Oak Park man has been over to circuit court on charges related to break-ins at two Livingston County stores.



29-year-old Kyle Wimbush and 33-year-old Arthur Williams were initially charged with one count each of breaking and entering and possession of burglary tools for the break-ins at the Sprint store in Brighton and Target store in Hartland Township. An additional charge of breaking and entering a building intent was later filed against each and Wimbush recently waived his preliminary exam, sending his case to Livingston County Circuit Court for trial. Future dates are pending.



Brighton Police responded to an alarm at the Sprint store on Movie Drive around 3:30am on October 31st and found a large rock had been thrown through the window. Numerous cell phones were stolen. About a half hour later, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department responded to an alarm at the Target store on M-59 and also found a rock had been thrown through the door with several Xbox game consoles stolen. Suspect and vehicle descriptions were obtained by Target security and a be-on-the-lookout advisory was issued. A State Police unit spotted a vehicle matching the description and pulled it over on southbound US-23 near I-96, where a search turned up merchandise stolen in both break-ins. (JM)