Brighton Police Chief Tom Wightman To Retire

January 16, 2017

The Brighton Police chief is retiring and officials say he’s been a transformational leader during his time with the City.



Police Chief Tom Wightman will be retiring on January 26th after 11 ½ years of leading the department, saying his time with the Brighton Police Department has been the most rewarding of his career. The Chief's retirement will conclude 38 years in law enforcement, including 24 years with the City of Royal Oak Police Department and three years with the Michigan Department of Corrections. The City says the department has seen tremendous growth and improvement in training techniques, technology, and involvement in the community under Wightman’s leadership. Staff describe him as a mentor and someone “…who is always looking out for his officers.” Mayor Jim Muzzin says Chief Wightman's integrity and steady leadership will leave a lasting impact on everyone who worked with him and they are extremely thankful for his years of service to the City of Brighton.



Chief Wightman currently has no plans to take on other employment after retirement, saying he has many years of accumulated projects at home to keep him busy. Deputy Chief Rob Bradford, a 20-year veteran of the Brighton Police Department, will serve as acting chief immediately following Wightman's retirement.



The complete press release issued by the City about Wightman's pending retirement is attached. (JM)