Brighton Man Found Unconscious in House Fire

January 15, 2017

A Brighton man was taken to an area hospital after he was found unconscious as a result of a house fire. His condition remains unknown at this time. The Brighton Area Fire Dept. was called at 5:50 p.m. Friday to a home in the 800 block of Fairway Trails, where heavy smoke was billowing from the second floor. Brighton fire crews were assisted by the Green Oak Twp. Fire Dept. Firefighters went upstairs to a bedroom to rescue the 60-year-old man, who had no pulse, was brought out of the house on a stretcher. Crews began CPR, and, using advanced life support, were able to restore his pulse. The fire was quickly extinguished and the man and his wife were transported to the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor. The fire was confined to the second floor of the 2-story home. The names of the victims are being withheld at this time. (TT)