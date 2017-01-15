Brighton Area Schools Finances Continue to Improve

The financial condition of the Brighton Area Schools continues to improve. At its meeting this past week, Assistant Superintendent of Finance Maria Gistinger gave the Board of Education a detailed presentation on the budgeting process at the state and local levels and on how the money is distributed. The board was told that the district expects to add another $2 million to its fund balance for a total fund equity of around $4.3 million by the end of the fiscal year on June 30th. Superintendent Greg Gray tells WHMI that’s getting closer to the district policy, which is to have a goal of a 10% fund balance. The fund balance is projected to increase despite the fact that spending also is expected to go up. Although the board hasn’t yet acted on the amended budget, Gistinger says due to a $5 million increase in state funding – attributed to enrollment increases and a hike in state per-pupil aid - the overall general fund budget is expected to increase to $67.3 million. That is an 8.8% increase in spending. It’s not official yet, though. The amended budget is expected to be acted on at the next board meeting. Gistinger says the increase in fund equity will have the positive effect of improving Brighton’s bond rating and lowering interest rates. (TT)

