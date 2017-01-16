Brighton Business Cornerstone Bernie Corrigan Passes Away At 83

January 16, 2017

A cornerstone of the Brighton business community has passed away.



Bernie Corrigan, the founder of Corrigan Oil Company, died unexpectedly Sunday at his Brighton Township home. He was 83. Corrigan began the family business in 1958 with a gas station and through the years grew the Corrigan Oil Company into gas and fuel oil delivery, towing services, construction and ownership of several convenience stores. The one-time Brighton Township supervisor was a long-time member of the Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce and Brighton VFW.



Arrangements are being handled through the Keehn Funeral Home in Brighton. Services, which are pending, are expected at First United Methodist Church. Corrigan is survived by his wife Bonnie, sons Tim and Mike, and four grandchildren. (JK)