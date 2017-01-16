Livingston Transportation Summit Set For Tuesday

January 16, 2017

An event is set Tuesday in Howell aiming to help shape the future of public transportation in Livingston County.



The Livingston Transportation Summit will take place at the Cleary University Johnson Center in Howell on Tuesday from 8am to noon. It’s hosted by the Livingston County Transportation Coalition, which is made up of several local stakeholders and organizations. Coalition Chair Dr. Leo Hanifin tells WHMI they’re trying to attract anyone who feels there could be better transportation services in the county. Hanifin says there are a myriad of groups that would benefit from an expansion of transportation services in the county, including employees, students, anyone with a physical condition that prevents them from driving, commuters dealing with traffic or seniors who want to “age in place” but not be stranded in their homes if they can’t drive anymore.



Paul Childs, the Chief Operating Officer for the M1 Rail in Downtown Detroit will be the keynote speaker and offer perspective on the project, which Hanifin noted is the only modern transit being built in Southeast Michigan right now. The deliberations and discussions will ultimately be captured in a report to help guide future planning of transportation services. There is no charge to attend the Livingston Transportation Summit but those interested are asked to RSVP. Details are available through the link below. (JK)