Freezing Rain Causes Plane To Skid Off Runway At Livingston County Airport

January 16, 2017

A jet airplane skidded off the runway this morning at the Livingston County Airport, leaving the plane in pieces and the pilot shaken-up, but with just minor injuries.



Howell Mayor Nick Proctor says he was on his way to a Howell Rotary meeting this morning, which was being held at the EMS Center on Tooley Road, next to the Livingston County Airport. He tells WHMI that as he approached the airport, he saw a plane skidding off the runway, proceed across Tooley Road and through a fence, which ripped its wings off. He says the wings then exploded. The fuselage continued on for another 30 yards into a field. Proctor says he and two other bystanders ran over to the two-engine jet and saw a hand waving from the cockpit, which was upside down. They then helped the pilot out. The man was the only one on board, and other than a cut to his head, was okay. The pilot said he had flown in from New York state and was the owner of the aircraft. Proctor says after first-responders arrived on the scene, he continued on to the Rotary meeting. Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy says the pilot was taken to the University of Michigan Medical Center for further evaluation. He says they received the initial call at 11:59am. A representative of the Federal Aviation Administration, who lives in the area, was on the scene of the crash within half an hour. Murphy says any details about the crash itself or the investigation will have to come from the FAA.



The National Weather Service has issued a Freezing Rain Advisory for Southeast Michigan until 2am Tuesday, with steady rain expected while temperatures remain below 32 degrees. (JK)