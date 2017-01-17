Empty Bowls Project Wraps Up MLK Events in Milford

January 17, 2017

Two community organizations came together yesterday afternoon in Milford to benefit local residents in need.



Martin Luther King, Jr. Day has become a day to kick off an annual campaign to raise funds for the Community Sharing Outreach Center in Highland. The start of the Empty Bowls Painting Project was held at the Suzanne Haskew Arts Center as part of the MLK Day National Day of Service. Community Sharing volunteer Doris Landry-Kruse says the event in Milford is a grass roots effort. She says the bowls could be painted either freehand or with a stencil, and then were taken home as a reminder of the donation, which could feed a hungry child. She says Community Sharing uses 90 cents of every dollar donated for emergency assistance and food. She says the event is connected to the Martin Luther King Day because of its effort to be of service to the community.



Landry-Kruse says for the past three years the Milford and Highland communities have come together to paint glass soup bowls, which are then used as entry into a soup supper called The Main Event, set for November 5th at Baker’s of Milford. She says over the next few months there will be several opportunities to paint the empty bowls, the proceeds from which are used to stock the Community Sharing Outreach Center pantry. Along with the Empty Bowls there were opportunities to paint “Peace Plates,” in honor of the MLK holiday, and young people helped bundle personal items for those in need.



Chair of the Milford MLK Day Committee, Isaac Perry says the two events fit well together. He says the Empty Bowls Paint Party is a great way to provide a service to the community in honor of the day designated as a national day of service. Anyone wishing to get involved as a sponsor or by hosting a bowl painting party can contact Community Sharing at 248-880-0347, or by email at 2017emptybowl@gmail.com. (DS)