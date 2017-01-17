Local Nonprofit Hopes Grant Will Help With Children's Program

January 17, 2017

A local non-profit received a grant from the Masonic Charitable Foundation to help develop services for special needs children in Livingston County.



Excel Employment Options in Howell received $20,000, which it will use to hire a specialist to develop its children’s autism support program. Excel Program Director Natasha Doan-Motsinger says they currently offer services for adults in Livingston, Washtenaw and Oakland Counties to help them gain the skills needed for paid employment. She says in January of last year the state extended the age that Medicaid will cover services for children from age 6 up to age 21. She says they want to fill a need. She says Medicaid used to only pay for ADA services for children up to age 6, but as of January 1st last year they extended it to age 21, which left a huge gap in services.



Doan-Motsinger says all of the children can now have access to great services, but there are not enough programs for all of them and there are waiting lists. She says the state as a whole has been trying to meet the needs of all of the children who qualify for services, but there are not enough providers, so they hope to help fill that gap. Doan-Motsinger says the funds will be used to hire a board certified behavior analyst who will provide services to the children. She says although the grant will not cover all of the expense, it will help bring that person on to develop the program and the rest of the salary will be made up through billable services. Doan-Motsinger says unlike the adult services, which help lead to employment, children’s services can be anything from toilet-training to learning to communicate with their parents. She says it will depend on the needs of the child and their age, but older children will also be able to learn skills to help them gain employment.



Doan-Motsinger says she hopes to have the program up and running within this year. For more information about the services they provide, click the link on our website. Doan-Motsinger says they will also be participating in Community Connect on February 4th at Parker Middle School. (DS)