Fights At Howell High School Prompt Parent Letter From Principal

January 17, 2017

The Howell Public Schools district is setting the record straight following misinformation circulating around the community and on social media.



A letter to parents was sent out Monday by Howell High School Principal Jason Schrock following four physical altercations on school grounds toward the end of last week. Schrock said he was taking the opportunity to share the facts after having seen social media portray the school to be a place akin to a scene from “Lord of the Flies”, noting some embellished the number of fights to as many as 13. Schrock says unfortunately, at times, young adults make poor decisions resulting in physical altercations and they have not had more this year than any other. However, he commented that having three fights in one day is highly unusual.



Schrock called the behavior unacceptable and a disruption to the learning environment, adding he was saddened to know that there were students in the area who recorded the altercations instead of stepping in or seeking assistance from a staff member. Schrock says they have also heard but not witnessed that some students posted on various social media sites when a fight will occur. He says they can’t monitor the social media activity of 2,500 students but if a student were to see something like this shared on social media, the hope and expectation would be they bring it to the attention of a trusted adult to respond appropriately.



In response to the recent events, there will be an increase in adult visibility this week at Howell High School, along with reminders to students regarding behavior expectations. The administrative team will also be meeting with student leaders to gain their perspective and suggestions on the recent events. The letter goes on with detailed information for parents about talking with students as well as policies and procedures. It can be viewed in the attachment. (JM)