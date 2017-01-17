Brighton Township Board Offers Moment Of Silence For Late Bernie Corrigan

January 17, 2017

A moment of silent was offered up during a board meeting Monday in memory of a well-known man in the Brighton area who started his family business with a single service station and one tow truck.



Bernie Corrigan, the founder of Corrigan Oil Company, passed away unexpectedly Sunday at his Brighton Township home. He was 83. The one-time Brighton Township supervisor was a long-time member of the Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce and Brighton VFW.



During Monday night’s Brighton Township board meeting, Supervisor Patrick Michel devoted a moment of silence in remembrance of Corrigan. Michel asked that the board take 30-seconds of silence in recognition of the late Corrigan – saying he was a member of the board, a businessman and donor who benefited the community in countless ways.



Arrangements are being handled through the Keehn Funeral Home in Brighton. Visitation for Corrigan will take place today from 2-4pm and then from 6-8pm at the First United Methodist Church of Brighton. That’s where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11am. (JM)