Difffering Views Emerge On Proposed Sewer Rate Increase

January 17, 2017

Individuals involved in litigation with Brighton Township over sewer issues again made their opinions known while a former police chief offered his.



A recent study determined that rates for sewer operations and maintenance need to be increased, with funds set aside in case of a major system component failure. Various options were presented to the utilities committee last week but members took a different path completely. The committee voted to recommend that the board utilize $200,000 in general fund monies to cover legal fees associated with a lawsuit filed against the township by some of its users.



The group of sewer users involved in litigation with the township have long stated they’re being forced to pay excessive fees for the unused portion of a sewer system that was overbuilt and is only operating at 43% of capacity. Mike Palmer criticized the board during Monday night’s meeting for looking to increase rates on original sewer users once again. He stated the board created this madness and it still goes on to this very day - 16 years later because the board failed to fix it as elected officials. He says they are not responsible for paying the entire debt, hence the lawsuit, telling the board “this is what you get because of your stupidity and incompetence”. Palmer says the system is an entire township asset across the board that was over-built by 60% and residents did not agree to it. He says there were two classes created by the board: the privileged that are not on the system on the other side of I-96 and the under-privileged or those who got forced on 16 years ago.



Retired Green Oak Township Police Chief Robert Brookins offered remarks as a resident taxpayer during the meeting but first clarified that he had a no part in the original sewer construction decision and is not a user of the system. Brookins told the board there are many residents who pay taxes to support the general fund and would like that same general fund to pay for positive, community options rather than any litigation costs. He says the committee’s recent recommendation essentially wants him and other non-users to financially supplement the cost of litigation some users initiated. Brookins stated the sewer users involved in litigation are basically asking all township taxpayers to help fix the issue, which Brookins says is “not right and it truly isn’t fair”.



The township board did not offer any comments on the utilities committee recommendation but is expected to again discuss the proposed sewer rate increase at a budget work session and public hearing, set for February 23rd. (JM/JK)