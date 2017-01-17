Howell Mayor Among Those Who Helped Pilot To Safety After Crash

Howell’s mayor led an unusual welcoming committee for one out of town man after his small commuter jet skidded off a runway and caught fire at the Livingston County Airport.



Sheriff's officials say the pilot, identified as 60-year-old Pete Zeliff from Batavia, New York, lost control of his Textron 525C two-engine jet on Monday just before noon as he attempted to land at the Spencer J. Hardy Airport in Howell Township. Zeliff, who was the only person aboard, escaped any serious injuries. One of those who helped him out of the wreckage was Howell Mayor Nick Proctor (pictured in foreground), who told WHMI he was on his way to a Rotary meeting when he saw the plane go off the runway and through a fence, which ripped off the wings and caused the fire. Proctor says he and others helped Zeliff get out of the fuselage, which escaped the fire.



It's not clear what caused the aircraft to lose control. Officials say the accident is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board. Picture courtesy of Nicole Engerer. (JK)