Transportation Summit Takes a Look at County's Needs

January 17, 2017

Business leaders, citizens and other stakeholders gathered this morning at Cleary University to talk about transportation issues. The Transportation Coalition of Livingston County held a summit to talk about what can be done to improve public transportation, and work on a collective vision for the county’s transportation future. The summit included keynote speaker Paul Childs, the Chief Operating Officer of the M-1 Rail who talked about that system and what something similar could mean for Livingston County residents. Coalition Chair Dr. Leo Hanifin tells WHMI the summit is just the beginning and will be followed up with more in-depth planning. He says one of the major concerns is getting employees to work. He says one big concern is that there are unemployed people here in the county who can't get to jobs that are available and begging for applicants. Hanifin says several employers spoke up saying there are several people from different parts of the county that have a need for jobs. He says that includes people who don't have a car, those who don't have a license or that have some form of disability that keeps them from driving. He says people are anxious to get to work, and the companies are anxious to hire them.



Hanifin says in mid-February the coalition will submit a proposal for funding for $150,000 just for planning. He says the planning phase will take into consideration various modes of transportation, where and when it will run and how much it will cost to build. Hanifin says the coalition has a vision for what it would like to see happen, but wants stakeholders and community members to provide their input. He says once planning is underway the coalition will take a look at where people live, work and attend school to decide whether busses, vans, or even a light rail system would be most appropriate. He says other communities hold transportation discussions on a regular basis, but in Livingston County there have been no conversations for at least 10 years. Hanifin says the group would like to see Livingston County have what other communities have and often take for granted. Breakout sessions gave the hundred or so attending the opportunity to prioritize what they saw as the greatest needs and then talk about the impacts to the county. Hanifin invited anyone interested in the planning to join the transportation coalition. He can be contacted by email at leo.hanifin@UDMercy.edu. (DS)