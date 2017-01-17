Oakland University Opens Up Mike Rogers Congressional Collection

January 17, 2017

Documents covering the 14-year career of former Congressman Mike Rogers have been officially made available to the public.



Officials from Oakland University in Rochester Hills gathered last week in the Kresge Library’s Nyberg Room to mark the formal opening of the Michael J. Rogers Congressional Collection. Rogers, a Howell native who also served the area as a state senator before election to Congress in 2000, was present for the event. He called it, “a body of work that represents America going through change,” referring to the focus to national security issues that marked most of his congressional tenure following the 9/11 attacks. Rogers eventually rose to become the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.



Consisting of 11 boxes of documents and photos, 215 artifacts, and more than 27,000 digital files, the collection was acquired by Oakland University in 2015. The university’s website says the collection has great research value for historians and other scholars with access to discussions about issues ranging from Rogers’ fight to ban Canadian trash from Michigan’s landfills to the first of the congressional hearings on Benghazi. After leaving Congress in 2015, Rogers has become a regular national security contributor on CNN. (JK)



Pictured: Former Congressman Mike Rogers, OU President George Hynd and University Libraries Dean Stephen Weiter as they examine part of the newly opened collection. Courtesy of Oakland University.