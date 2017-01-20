More Review For Proposed Encore Village Project In Brighton Township

January 20, 2017

Proposed plans for a new active living residential community were reviewed by the Brighton Township board Monday night.



A team of developers with the Encore Village project were before the board for the first reading of a conditional rezoning request and delivered an abbreviated presentation about the project, which is proposed on 147 acres between I-96 and Grand River, east of US-23. The concept is an “aging in place” community, designed to be more upscale with various amenities. Single and multi-story units are proposed, featuring senior apartments as well as a potential assisted living and memory care component. Developers are seeking a conditional rezoning from office service to residential multiple family, which is the first of multiple steps and the project is still in the preliminary stages. A representative gave an overview of a traffic study performed, which will continue to be updated but determined a signal at Pleasant Valley and Grand River was not warranted. It was noted the four entrances to the project would help dissipate traffic and there were enough driveways, appropriately spaced out to mitigate traffic in the development.



The team has been before the Planning Commission three times already and the Livingston County Planning Department, both of which recommended approval of the conditional rezoning request. However, board members posed questions and raised some concerns related to traffic, density and a market study before ultimately sending the team back to the planning commission. The market study was completed and posted on the township website but never formally reviewed by the Planning Commission. Township Manager Brian Vick tells WHMI says the number one driver was getting the market study in the hands of the planning commission so they get an opportunity to review it. The board will also be putting together questions they want forwarded to the planning commission to make sure the developer addresses. Vick says he expects to see Encore Village on the Planning Commission agenda at either the next meeting or the following month to answer whatever questions the board comes up with.



Clerk Ann Bollin posed the majority of questions but commented she felt it’s a great concept to address a real demand in the community.



Information about the proposed development and the market study are available on the Brighton Township website. (JM)