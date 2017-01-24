Comedy Fundraiser Being Held To Benefit St. Patrick's Day Parade

Save the date for a comedy fundraiser that will benefit an upcoming parade in Pinckney.



The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians in Livingston County are presenting a comedy show event next month to support the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The fundraiser is being held on Friday, February 24th at Captain Joe’s Restaurant in Whitmore Lake. $20 will get you in the door for a night full of Irish dancing, an introduction of the Grand Marshall, and performances by comedians Ron Sweet and Jason Douglas. A cash bar and the full menu will be available, along with a 50/50 raffle that will benefit the parade. This is also the first year fundraising sponsorships are being offered.



This year’s parade is scheduled for Saturday, March 11th, beginning at noon, and starting at the Pinckney Cemetery. Prior to it beginning there will be Irish dancers on Main Street, a Paddy Wagon Bed Race from Marion Street to Mill Street, and a cutest leprechaun contest for children 5 and under. Information on becoming a sponsor can be made by contacting Order President Anne Lezotte at atlezotte@yahoo.com.



For more information on the parade, or to reserve tickets to the comedy show, contact Parade Chairperson Patsy Dible at (810) 599-5884, or by emailing patsydible@yahoo.com. (MK)