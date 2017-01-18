$10,000 In Scholarships Being Offered To High School Seniors

January 18, 2017

Livingston County high school seniors have an opportunity to apply for a share of $10,000 in scholarships being provided by a local bank.



First National Bank’s 2017 Community Scholarship Program is underway and will award 10 local students with $1,000 each to use towards a college or vocational education. The scholarship opportunity is available to all seniors regardless of whether they attend public, private, charter, or home schools. Selection criteria is focused on academics, with a 3.0 minimum GPA required, community service participation, a written essay, and recommendation letters.



Completed applications are due by March 24th, and the recipients will be announced at the various schools scholarship events and at a dinner hosted by the bank for the award winners, their family, and invited guests. Applications are available online through the link below or from high school counselors. (MK)