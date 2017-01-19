Control Programs Approved For Geese & Mute Swans On Woodland Lake

The Brighton Township Board has approved resolutions related to nuisance geese and mute swan control on Woodland Lake.



The Organization of Woodland Lake submitted the request for the program, which is not new and was said to have been relatively successful to address nuisance geese and if the occasion should arise, aggressive mute swans. Control programs permitted through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources allow for entrapment, removal and relocation of nuisance geese and mute swans as well as nest and egg destruction. The program allows for the actions to be taken if deemed necessary but resolutions from the township must be filed with the county or the state won’t come out. Previous resolutions have been approved and it’s been an ongoing application for a five-year renewal period.



OWL Board President Anita Grapentien says they live directly across from an island on the lake where geese nest, so they previously had 50 -70 geese on their yard every day. By removing the geese, she told the board it gives them and others relief in the summer so they can enjoy their yard and the lake in a healthy environment. She noted the DNR sets strict standards when it comes to removing geese, which gives residents on the lake relief from the droppings. She says OWL hires out for geese removal from the lake and there is only a three week period in June it can be done.



One resident and board critic, Bob Potocki, raised concerns about the swan component, saying if lake-dwellers are threatened by swans they should move on to a place where they can buy a filtered, indoor swimming pool.



Grapentien clarified that OWL does not remove or kill mute swan eggs nor destroy nests and does not intend to do anything to swans except call the DNR if necessary. Grapentien told the board that if there is an aggressive mute swan that could pose a threat, then OWL notifies the DNR, she says a conservation officer will come out, assess the situation and determine the necessary action to take – which might be nothing at all. As for any destruction of mute swan eggs or nests, Grapentien stressed they are just as concerned about safety and welfare issues as other residents. She further clarified that no action has been taken to date but the resolutions provide the ability to do so if the safety of an individual should be threatened. (JM)