Snyder's State Of The State "Solid" But Lacking Flint Focus

January 18, 2017

Local Democrats and Republicans are weighing in on Governor Rick Snyder’s State of the State address and neither appeared too impressed with progress related to the Flint lead-tainted water crisis.



The Tuesday night speech was the 7th delivered by the Republican Governor, who commented Michigan was a broken state before 2010 and has come a long way, pointing to the state’s balanced budget and best practices. He hinted at changes coming in healthcare at the federal level and touted the state’s Healthy Michigan program as an example to follow. Governor Snyder also noted a desire to expand programs such as the MI Hidden Talent Tour, which helps employ individuals with disabilities, and the need to take better care of Veterans.



Republican Senator Joe Hune of Iosco Township felt the best way to describe the speech was solid, meaning there was nothing earth-shattering or ground-breaking, but otherwise felt Governor Snyder touched on issues that needed to be talked about, such as Flint and the work that remains to be done. Hune told WHMI although lead levels are getting better, from his perspective; progress has still been too slow. He said it was good to hear the governor compliment and talk about the agricultural economy – an area he’s passionate about – but also all of the new private sector jobs since the upturn in the economy. While he felt it was a decent speech, there was one topic absent Hune was interested to hear. Hune says legislative leaders have pitched the elimination of the state income tax and would have liked to have heard the Governor embrace that.



Vice Chair of Strategy for the Livingston County Democratic Party Dan Luria found it “galling” Snyder referred to Flint as a “sad chapter” but failed to connect the lead-tainted water crisis in that city with his program of emergency managers and relentless cost cutting. Luria told WHMI he thinks we have every reason to expect more Flint scenarios and sink holes such as the recent one in Fraser that prompted evacuations. Luria added that because the Republican Legislature is fixated on cutting taxes at all costs, the items that would really make a difference and require a lot of resources – including roads, sewers and gas lines, will be done piecemeal. Luria said that while Snyder tried to put a positive spin on working with local governments to deal with billions of dollars in unfunded liability, he feels it really just offers a glimpse into the agenda for the coming year to go after local public employee pensions and retiree healthcare.



As for other components of the speech, Governor Snyder talked about the need to bring employers and others to Michigan, create job opportunities and provide better training. He cautioned about legacy liability in municipalities across the state, referring to unfunded retiree healthcare and pensions. Other topics included improving community and police relations, better protections for wetlands and the environment, and expanding programs in prisons to equip returning citizens vocational skills and better job opportunities. (JM/JK)