Hartland Township Board Is Unwrapping 50 Year Old Property Debate

January 18, 2017

Hartland Township is trying to solve what their Township Manager called a “conundrum 50 years in the making.” That’s how James Wickman described the situation between two neighboring subdivisions with an outlot parcel between them.



The Penny subdivision off of Maxfield Road in Hartland was drawn up in the 1960s to be 8 developable lots with an outlot behind them. Wickman explained to the Township Board that normally when you see an outlot there is a purpose attached to it, like being a park or recreation area. This parcel, however has no such information attached to it. The current owner purchased the property in 1999 and because of it being designated a single REU and a sewer attachment he’s paid for, believes he should be able to develop on it. He’s been approached by developers from the neighboring Forest Brook subdivision about building on it, but because of confusion with its designation, has not been able to make a deal. Township Supervisor Bill Fountain invited the owner and neighbors to give their thoughts at Tuesday night’s regular meeting of the Board. Fountain compared the details of this case to peeling off the many layers of an onion.



A couple of property owners were concerned about what a new development would do to poor drainage in the area that already causes what one resident described as 20 feet of standing water between her home and a neighbor’s. One resident’s driveway cuts through the outlot’s Maxfield Road access point thanks to an easement, and concern was raised about what would happen if it needed to be added upon. The other major concern was what would happen to property values if a home was built on what many homeowners said they were told was an un-buildable lot. The Board of Trustees agreed in unison that this was more complicated than they originally thought and are interested in gathering all of the information they can before deciding how to best move forward. (MK)