LETS Receives County Approval To Apply For Transportation Study Grant

January 18, 2017

A local organization has received the Livingston County Board of Commissioner’s approval to apply for state funding that would be used to explore the area’s public transit options.



The State Service Development and New Technology Grant would provide $150,000 used to ultimately develop a county-wide comprehensive transportation plan. Douglas Britz, Director of the Livingston Essential Transportation Service or LETS, says the organization must apply for the funding through the Michigan Department of Transportation by February 15th.



If Livingston County was awarded the planning grant, Britz says professionals would be hired to perform a transportation study of the region. The vendor would then create a plan suggesting what would be the best option for the county, whether that be keeping transit options as is or expanding them. A resolution of intent to apply for the grant was brought before the county’s Board of Commissioners by LETS Tuesday night.



Commissioners Doug Helzerman and Don Parker voted against the resolution. Parker says the grant money isn’t free, but rather taxpayers’ money, used to fund a study that would likely suggest service expansion. Parker called it a “self-fulfilling prophecy” and felt a problem with transportation should be more specifically identified and addressed.



On the other hand, Commissioner Gary Childs says he appreciates not wanting to spend money unnecessarily, but says the issue is really a no-brainer. Childs says the money is earmarked by the state for grants such as this. Childs argued that LETS can apply for the grant, possibly receive it and it could be utilized for the benefit of the citizens of Livingston County, or they could let another county receive it. Childs says it is indeed taxpayers' money, but it will be spent either way and Livingston County may as well take a shot at being the area to receive it.



The resolution passed seven to two. Britz says he has no idea what the study will bring should the county receive the funding, or what the right thing to do is. He did note however, that he feels it’s important to do everything the county possibly can for its residents and constituents. Britz says it will likely take MDOT four to six months to review the application before LETS discovers if they are the grant’s recipients or not. (DK)