Hamburg Twp. Considers Breaking Away from County Building Dept.

January 18, 2017

Mackinnon and Associates, Hamburg Township’s planning consultants, recently proposed that it also provide building dept. services such as performing new housing inspections and issuing building permits.



As a result, the township invited the county building dept. to state its case for continued services. Livingston County Building Official Jim Rowell told the board that the county building dept. provides lower rates and more efficient services than private consultants, adding that it lowered fees by 25% in 2016 and might lower them again this year. Township Supervisor Pat Hohl tells WHMI that the board will look at all the issues involved in deciding whether to stay with the county or go with a consultant such as Mackinnon to provide such services.



A large group of home builders in the county showed up at the meeting to voice their support for the county building dept. One of them was Steve Gronow, who – like the others – had high praise for the dept. administered by Rowell. Gronow said if it were up to him, he would stay with the county for building dept. services rather than switching to a consulting firm. In his presentation, Rowell said the county building dept. has a staff of 25 who provide construction-related services for 16 cities, villages and townships in the county. Rowell told the board that the county building dept. doesn’t cost the county anything because it is an enterprise fund that operates on permit fees alone.



The only municipalities in Livingston County that do not utilize its services are Green Oak and Howell townships. The decision on whether to stay with the county or switch to a private company will be held at a meeting on March 23rd. (TT)