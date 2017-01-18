Recovery Continues For New York Businessman After Jet Crash Near Howell

January 18, 2017

A western New York businessman is recovering from injuries suffered when his private jet slid off an icy runway at the Livingston County Airport.



60-year-old Peter Zeliff of Batavia in Genesee County, New York was at the controls of his twin-engine aircraft when the crash occurred Monday morning after he landed at the Spencer J. Hardy Airport in Howell Township. The aircraft's wings sheared off and caught fire. Zeliff (pictured second from left) was pulled from the overturned fuselage by witnesses who included Howell's mayor. Kathy Zeliff says her husband suffered a back injury and remains hospitalized at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, where he was listed in good condition as of this morning.



Zeliff said her husband flew his Textron 525C commuter jet to Michigan to pick up supplies for his company, P.W. Minor, a 150-year-old shoe company in Batavia. Photo courtesy of Brent Earl. (JK)