Livingston County Residents Encouraged To Give Blood Amid Winter Shortage

January 21, 2017

The American Red Cross is urging the public to give blood to help overcome a severe winter blood shortage, which officials say is being compounded by ongoing winter weather.



Following several rounds of severe winter weather in Livingston County and many parts of the country, the American Red Cross is urging eligible blood and platelet donors to help restock its shelves to overcome a shortage. Officials say blood donations are currently being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in. Since December 1st, around 300 blood drives across 27 states have been forced to cancel due to inclement winter weather. The cancellations resulted in more than 10,500 blood and platelet donations going uncollected. Despite the weather, hospital patients still rely on transfusions.



A list of upcoming blood donation opportunities in Livingston County is attached.



To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to save time when donating. (JM)