Call to Artists For 2017 Brighton Biennial Sculpture Exhibit

January 19, 2017

Officials are putting out the call to artists for the Brighton Biennial Sculpture Exhibit.



The City of Brighton Arts and Culture Commission is seeking submissions of outdoor sculptures for the Biennial Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit. The chosen sculptures will be shown in high profile locations in and around Downtown Brighton. Online and print brochures will be provided to the public to inspire self-guided and docent walking tours of the exhibit. Selected pieces will be exhibited for a minimum of two years. Installation of the pieces will be coordinated with the Brighton Fine Arts Festival in August. All work must remain in the exhibit and be for sale for the entire duration.



The deadline for application submissions is April 7th. Artists may submit up to three original sculptures. Only freestanding sculptures for outdoor display will be considered. The exhibit is open to all artists 18 years of age or older. (JM)