Drop-In Preschool Open House Saturday For Livingston County Parents

January 19, 2017

Parents throughout Livingston County who are interested in preschool for their young children are encouraged to attend a weekend open house.



The Brighton District Library will be hosting a drop-in Preschool Open House Saturday from 10am to 1pm. Organizers say parents searching for a preschool program for their child can stop-in and meet with local representatives and learn about various programs available in Livingston County. Businesses, local organizations and agencies related to young children will also be displaying information.



Preschools attending the Brighton District Library Preschool Open House include: LESA Early Childhood Programs, Magdalen’s Preschool, Pleasant Valley Day Care and Preschool, Brighton Montessori, Maple Tree Montessori, First Steps Preschool, Shepherd of the Lakes, Rosebrook Child Development Center and First Baptist Child Care Center.



Businesses and community service organizations attending the Brighton Library Preschool Open House include: Children’s Center for Growth and Development – OT, Rollerama/Zap Zone, Brighton Community Education, Great Start Livingston, and SELCRA. (JM)