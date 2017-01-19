Bishop Fully On Board With Obamacare Repeal

January 19, 2017

With Republicans in Congress looking to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Livingston County’s Representative in the House is in agreement that changes need to be made.



Congressman Mike Bishop, whose district also includes all of Ingham County and northern Oakland County, voted last Friday to support the House budget resolution, which opens up the process to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Bishop said that he and many others in Congress believe the federal government approach with the Affordable Care Act hasn’t worked, doesn’t work, and has driven up the cost of health care. The Congressman conceded that there were some good ideas within the ACA, but that the only solution is to repeal and replace it with something that works. He named allowing 26-year-olds to stay on their parent’s plan and people with pre-existing conditions being more easily insured as a couple examples of ideas that could be preserved.



The repeal process has created push-back, with several rallies recently being held across the country in support of the ACA, including one in Macomb County that drew 8,000 people. But Bishop insists Congress wasn’t going to pull the rug out from under people who have coverage now. He predicted a slow transition-period being enacted so that families and businesses have a chance to find a new plan and system that will give them back control.



But whatever plans the Congressional Republicans may be formulating are in question after President-elect Donald Trump said an Obamacare replacement plan should cover everyone, a pledge that congressional Republicans have repeatedly declined to make. Trump has said his administration will put forward its own replacement plan and called for Medicare to negotiate prices, embracing a position that has long been taken by Democrats.



Despite that, Bishop believes there are many different elements in play with health care reform and that doctors, businesses, lawyers, and everyone in between will need to come to the table. He said that as a member of Congress he is open to hearing any and all suggestions people may have so that he can share them with his colleagues and House leaders. You can email him through his website, a link for which is below. (MK/JK)