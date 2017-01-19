Howell Planning Commission Looks Forward To Successful 2017

January 19, 2017

The City of Howell Planning Commission is putting the final touches on their 2016 Annual Report and will begin now looking at the future.



It was another business-as-usual, successful year for the commission as Chairman Paul Streng described it. They made ordinance changes to modify setbacks to make construction on so-called “in-fill lots” blend into the neighborhood more effectively. Streng said the Planning Commission has also begun working with City Council on the creation of a new Commercial Rehabilitation Act District which should attract new businesses.



Part of the creation of this district requires approval from Livingston County, where it is currently under review. Staff has also begun the process of becoming a Redevelopment Ready Community through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, something in which Streng has set the board in motion towards gaining.



Part of what the MEDC requires is a policy and procedures manual from the Commission and a pamphlet that informs possible new members on what they can expect. The commission delayed approving the Annual Report until these new additions could be added and expects to put it on record at their next meeting, in February. A draft of the report is posted below. (MK/JK)