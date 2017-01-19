Putnam Twp. Defers To MDEQ On Pipeline Construction Through Wetlands

Putnam Township is shifting the responsibility in regards to wetlands that may be affected by the construction of the ET Rover Pipeline project.



The ET Rover Pipeline, designed to transport natural gas to markets across the country, is said to be in the final stages before construction can begin. Over 15 miles of the pipeline will pass through Livingston County, making its way through Marion, Iosco, Handy and Putnam Townships.



Rover is securing permits, purchasing easements and addressing related environmental issues as it waits for its final construction certificate from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). An easement along the back of Putnam Township Hall’s property was purchased by Rover recently for approximately $24,680. But the township’s Board of Trustees has washed their hands of another matter.



Rover expects their pipeline to travel through a portion of wetlands located in the municipality and therefore had to apply to build underneath them through the township and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ). Township Supervisor Dennis Brennan tells WHMI the board will not be taking action on the issue because of a local ordinance that allows the MDEQ to act on their behalf.



Putnam Township has a wetlands ordinance which allows them to waive their responsibility if they feel another organization is going to protect their wetlands. The township is allowing the MDEQ to act as zone enforcement, regarding the application made to construct part of the pipeline underneath some of the municipality’s wetlands.



Brennan says the township’s decision to relinquish responsibility to the MDEQ was “not done lightly by any means”. The township’s attorneys say Putnam doesn’t really have any enforcement capabilities anyway, and that if they tried to sue Rover in an effort to deny their application, the MDEQ and FERC would override them because they have a higher jurisdiction.



Though Brennan says the township has been assured that the MDEQ will provide sufficient wetlands protection, he expects they will still approve Rover’s application because they don’t intend to destroy the wetlands, but transition them from forested to un-forested wetlands.



Brennan says environmental groups are challenging the project in hopes of delaying its final approval. He believes the environmental groups’ intent is to delay its approval until after March so construction would be pushed back to next year. A Rover spokeswoman says approval from FERC is expected “any day now”. (DK)