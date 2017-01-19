Brighton & Green Oak Twp. Officials Deny Conflict With SELCRA

January 19, 2017

Does Brighton Township have a conflict of interest because two of its board members also serve on the Southeastern Livingston County Recreation Authority? A township resident and longtime critic says yes.



Mike Palmer of Fonda Lake wants Supervisor Patrick Michel and Trustee Sam Theis to either resign their seat on the SELCRA Board of Directors or their position on the township board. Michel serves as the SELCRA Chair, while Theis is its secretary. Palmer says a Freedom of Information Act request a 2004 letter from then-Chief Deputy Attorney General Carol Isaacs, who said in a communication to former State Representative Chris Ward that having a person on a school board and a recreation authority simultaneously is a conflict. Isaacs also said that it results a breach of duty when there is a contract being negotiated. Such a contract would include the agreement between SELCRA and the Brighton Area Schools to provide recreational and athletic programs for youths and adults, using school facilities at a set fee. Township Attorney John Harris also rendered an opinion in 2004 that members of the township board should not also sit at the same time on the SELCRA Board. However, the township has continued to have two of its board members on the SELCRA Board since that time.



Brighton Township Manager Brian Vick, who was not the township manager when the two informal opinions were rendered, says it does not appear to be a conflict since the contract was between the school district and SELCRA, and not the township. Nonetheless, since the matter has again come into question, the township board in a Nov. 28, 2016 meeting voted to request an AG’s opinion on the matter of township trustees also sitting as its liaisons to the SELCRA Board. Vick says so far he has not received a response from the state, and the township has continued to have two of its board members serving also as SELCRA board members.



Since the city of Brighton and Genoa Township both dropped out of SELCRA last year, the only remaining municipalities are Brighton Township and Green Oak Township. In Green Oak, Supervisor Mark St. Charles confirms that they also have two representatives on the SELCRA Board - himself as vice president and Township Trustee Richard Everett, who is SELCRA’s treasurer. St. Charles notes that an Attorney General’s opinion is just that — an opinion — and does not have the force of law. St. Charles, like Vick, does not think it’s a conflict of interest to serve on both boards, while adding the caveat that he is “not a legal scholar.” However, he has asked Township Attorney Carol Rosati to meet with Brighton Twp. Attorney John Harris to make sure that the two townships are on the same page and have the same information. (TT/JK)