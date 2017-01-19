MDOT Announces US-23 Lane Closures

January 19, 2017

Lane closures could cause traffic delays on US-23 south of Livingston County.



The Michigan Department of Transportation says that there will be a single-lane closure on southbound US-23 from M-36 to 6 Mile Road starting at 8pm Friday and lasting through 8am Saturday so crews can work on pavement markings.



Then on Monday there will be a single-lane closure on northbound US-23 from M-14 to Warren Road. That lane closure will be in place between 8pm and 7am the following morning. That work is needed so crews can install Intelligent Transportation System conduit. (JK)