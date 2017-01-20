New Howell Teen Center Invites Community To Grand Opening

January 20, 2017

The grand opening of a new youth center in downtown Howell will be held this evening.



The Hive, which is the new home of the Howell Teen Center, is located at the old Swann’s building on North Walnut Street downtown. The teen center is a division of the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority (HAPRA) and will serve as the new Youth Services facility.



Though it officially opened in November, a grand opening of The Hive will take place tonight from 6 to 10pm. The building will be open for the community to explore and connect with the Teen Center’s director, Tim Church. Refreshments will also be available.



HAPRA says the center is a great place for middle and high-schoolers to hang out, socialize, take classes, watch movies, do homework and play games. According to HAPRA, the goal of The Hive is to provide a place where teens can gather with friends, interact with adults on relatively equal footing, and gain recognition for their efforts and skills in a place that is teen-driven. Daily admission for students is free, with the only requirement being parental permission. (DK)