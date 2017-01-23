Howell City Council Finalizes Purchase Agreement For Highland-Howell Property

January 23, 2017

The Howell City Council has finalized the purchase agreement for the former Highland-Howell property adjacent to I-96.



Back in November, The Howell City Council approved a term sheet for the sale of the property in three phases to Branoff Randle Real Estate Partners for $3 (m) million and directed staff to develop a purchase agreement to be presented for formal approval. The delay in finalizing the agreement was attributed to there being a combination of attorneys and vacations by both parties. A memo states the agreement addresses the challenge of the city being the seller, and the developer cannot sue if the if plans put forward are denied. Access had been a challenge in marketing the property and the purchase agreement includes language clarifying that the city is not liable for the costs of constructing a road or utilities.



The deal was reached after months of negotiations and includes an 18-month due diligence period, which is now underway and allows the purchasers to perform environmental work and get site plan approvals. City Manager Shea Charles says developers are excited to look at it and begin the due diligence period, and they’ll see what comes of it. The recent approval of the purchase agreement just involved getting the formal documents done to make everything official.



As the deal is phased, it could take three to four years for completion of all the sales of the different pieces of property. The term sheet was structured so that at any point during the purchase process if the developer decides not to complete the transaction, it puts the city in an advantageous position to further develop or sell the balance of the land at a future date.



As for plans, initial conversations point toward a mixed use development, revolved around multiple family housing near the center of the site with commercial along D-19, and additional housing to the east near Lucy Road. (JM)