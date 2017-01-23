Statewide Organization Calls for Entries into Annual Barn Contest

January 23, 2017

An annual contest tries to make people more aware of the history and value of old barns in the area and across the state.



For the past 20 years the Michigan Barn Preservation Network has presented the “Barn of the Year” awards and is looking for entries into this year’s contest. In the past several area barns have received awards, including one in Cohoctah. The intent of the contest is to inspire people to preserve the historic structures by either renovating them or repairing them. Keith Anderson is this year’s chair of the Barn of the Year Committee. He says the sad fact is that barns no longer have any economic value for farming. Anderson says unfortunately in most cases these barns have been abandoned and because it's not economically feasible to keep them up, they're falling down on a regular basis. He says the purpose of the network is to try and reverse that course, so they're promoting the appreciation, preservation and rehabilitation of Michigan barns in an effort to save those they can, and stimulate some inspiration in that preservation.



Anderson says anyone can enter the contest, even if they don’t own a barn themselves. He says barn lovers are encouraged to enter a barn they know of that is worthy of consideration. Anderson says the barn also doesn’t have to be in the best of shape, as long as some interest has been taken in making sure it is preserved. He says there are four different categories in this year’s contest, including continued family, private and agricultural use, family/private adaptive use, nonprofit agricultural or adaptive use and commercial agricultural or adaptive use. Anderson, who restored two barns on his southwest Michigan property, says such projects can be costly, but for barn lovers can add up to the satisfaction of saving an architectural marvel.



Entries into this year’s contest are due by March 24th, with an awards ceremony taking place in early May. Anderson says a two day convention features barn tours, this year in the Kalamazoo area, and the dinner where winners will be announced. Details about how to enter the contest can be found at the Michigan Barn Preservation Network website by clicking the link below. (DS)