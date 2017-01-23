Local Lawmaker Says Consistency Is Basis For Support Of Ban On Banning Plastic Bags

January 23, 2017

A new Michigan law that bans local units of government from banning plastic bags has received a divided response, but one local lawmaker says it’s about consistency.



Senate Bill 853 passed the state’s Republican-controlled Senate in May of 2016 and the House on December 1st. Lt. Governor Brian Calley, acting on behalf of an absent Governor Rick Snyder, signed the bill into law December 28th. The bill disallows local ordinances that would ban or place a fee on “certain containers”, which includes plastic bags. The bill was supported by the Michigan Restaurant Association, which believes that local bans create a burdensome patchwork of bag laws for retailers.



Opponents to the bill, which included the Michigan Municipal League, say it reduces local control, while others felt banning plastic bags was a step toward environmental protection. However State Representative Hank Vaupel of the 47th District voted in favor of the ban on banning plastic bags. The Handy Township Republican says the bill provides equal footing for businesses.



Vaupel says putting a ban in place could create a confusing situation for chain stores. He also cites a competitive disadvantage among stores as another reason for his support, in the event one municipality banned the use of plastic bags and another did not.



As for environment-related issues to improperly disposed bags, Vaupel feels it ultimately comes down to personal accountability. Vaupel says some stores offer recycling options for plastic bags, along with local recycling centers. For those against the use of the bags entirely, Vaupel says many stores of course offer paper bags options and re-usable canvas bags are sometimes sold for a small fee. He believes each business and market should decide for themselves whether to use them and those who don’t want to “have other options.” Washtenaw County approved a 10-cent fee on disposable grocery bags that was expected to begin in April, but the Republican-sponsored law pre-empts local ordinances. (DK/JK)