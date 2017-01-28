City of Howell Exploring Replacement Property For Old Lucy Road Park

January 28, 2017

The City of Howell is working to identify replacement parkland or property to resolve some issues with the state related to grant funding.



The City historically had a landfill on Lucy Road in the 1960’s and 70’s, a portion of which was converted to a park through a state grant. However, the park eventually closed and the property (pictured) was sold for future industrial development but replacement property was never provided. Thus, the City has been “out of favor” with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and in order to apply for future grants through a Land and Water Conservation Fund, the City needs to resolve the issue.



At a City Council meeting in early January, the possibility of utilizing some property near the cemetery was discussed. Howell City Manager Shea Charles tells WHMI the City is evaluating the potential of taking the northern half of property it has on M-59. The southern half is the Howell Memorial Cemetery but the northern half is undeveloped. He says the City is looking at potentially dedicating that as parkland to replace the parkland that was lost when the City closed the Lucy Road Park back in 1988 due to landfill contamination.



Charles says the land doesn’t have to be of equal size but it must be of equal value and they think the land on the north side of the cemetery is a good option. Council ultimately approved allowing staff to proceed with the application process and working through the MDNR land mitigation process. (JM)