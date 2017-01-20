Livingston County Sheriff Set To Participate In Inaugural Events

January 20, 2017

A group of Michigan enforcement officials is taking part in a historic parade today, which includes the Livingston County Sheriff.



Sheriff Mike Murphy arrived in Washington, DC yesterday and says so far the city has been fairly tranquil. He says he expects the city to be fairly well locked down early this morning leading up to the inauguration and parade. Murphy joins Sheriff Jack Welsh of Lenawee County and Chief Mike Neymanowski of the Oxford City Police Department, along with members of Michigan’s Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team and Color Guard in the parade later this afternoon. Murphy says it’s exciting to be part of the historic event. He says it this is only the 58th time in our country's history that this has happened, so to him it is a big deal. He asks, how many people do you know that have participated in the inaugural parade? Murphy says it doesn't matter what president is in office, it isn't heard about. He says he's never known anyone to have been invited.



Along with Murphy, Diane Brady is the attending member from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Division. Murphy says attending the event, regardless of the president is an honor. He says it is the first time in Michigan and American History that Michigan’s Law Enforcement executives in full uniform have passed in review with a unit selected to highlight a Presidential Inaugural Parade. Murphy says his day kicks off around 9 am when he and his fellow officers travel from the area where the horses were boarded to the staging area in the city. From there he says it will be a waiting game until the parade at around 3:45 pm. He says he plans to attend the Michigan Gala Ball later in the day. (DS)