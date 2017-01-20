Howell City Council To Host Budget Work Session Tuesday

January 20, 2017

The Howell City Council will host another budget work session.



City Council met for a work session in December, in which various accomplishments were highlighted and the financial forecast was provided. Some challenges include property tax revenues and millage roll backs. The City is grappling with budget issues like many municipalities but was able to increase fund balance by $200,000 due to a combination of factors including lower than projected health insurance renewal costs and delaying the debt issuance for parking lot projects.



The next work session will take place on Tuesday, January 24th at 6pm in council chambers in the basement of Howell City Hall.



City Manager Shea Charles tells WHMI the focus of this session will be to start looking at goals and objectives for the next fiscal year 2017/2018. He says they’ll be reviewing and polling last year’s goals and objectives to determine what will stay or go. At this point, Charles says there are no plans for a big formal retreat since they did a major initiative last year. He says there’s enough on that “to do” list right now that Council will just do more of a check in and set priorities for next year.



Some accomplishments highlighted include capital improvement in the northwest corner of the business district and replacement of the water line on Grand River. Another positive is that there has been some odd but brisk building permit activity, with rehabilitations and remodel projects. Staff noted during a recent meeting that the City is seeing conversion of multi-tenant structures back to the original single family use. Three have already been closed out in January and another was pending. (JM)