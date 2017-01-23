Brighton Councilman Questions State of Downtown DTE Power Lines, Poles

January 23, 2017

Some of the power lines servicing downtown Brighton are what one city council member calls a potential safety issue - and an “eyesore.”



Council member Kris Tobbe complained at the council meeting Thursday night that some drooping power lines are almost touching the tops of buildings. He says that would make it difficult for the fire dept. to fight a fire if an aerial ladder truck is required. City Manager Nate Geinzer told council that if they see a power line or pole that they think is causing a safety issue to let him know, and he will contact DTE.



Geinzer says he met with DTE two weeks ago and was told that if it’s a safety issue, DTE will repair or replace the pole or line. Also, if it is part of DTE’s scheduled replacement program, they will replace it. However, if problem pole or line is part of a development, DTE says the cost will have to be borne by the developer. (TT)