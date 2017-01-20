Water Booster Station to Be Built for Pine Creek Bluffs

The Brighton City Council has approved a $45,000 contract to provide engineering services for a planned new water service booster station.



The station, approved at Thursday's meeting, will be located in the Pine Creek Bluffs development. The city provides water to the several phases of the upscale Pine Creek subdivisions. Pine Creek Bluffs is located in Hamburg Township, just west of the Brighton city limits. The contract for the engineering work was awarded Thursday night to Tetra Tech, the city’s engineering firm. The city will be installing a booster station to service Pinemont Drive and Rexford Court, which are now under development. About 20 homes have been built, and the neighborhood to be serviced will eventually have 38 homes.



The booster station needs to be built to increase water pressure to the homes, which are all priced in the $500,000 and up range. The costs associated with the booster station will come out of the utility fund, and no general fund monies will be used. The booster station was already approved as part of the Capital Improvement Program for the 2016-17 fiscal year. City Manager Nate Geinzer says the construction portion of the project will be addressed separately in a future meeting. The work will be done in the upcoming construction season this year.(TT)