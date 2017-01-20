Firearm Charges Filed Against New Hudson Man In Car-Theft Ring

January 20, 2017

Sentencing has been adjourned for a New Hudson man authorities say is connected to an organized crime ring of car break-ins, as he is facing new charges.



24-year-old John Garcia-Stowe is one of two suspects charged in what police say was a rash of car break-ins. He and 20-year-old Deionte Glass, also of New Hudson, were arrested on the morning of August 10th. Police became suspicious upon noticing several cars with their dome lights on and personal items strewn throughout the cars in a Brighton neighborhood. Brighton police passed on a license plate number to Hamburg Township police, which turned out to be registered to a vehicle that police had been looking for in relation to car thefts in the Hamburg area.



Hamburg Police reportedly searched the residence of one of the suspects, where they recovered hundreds of items believed to have been stolen by those apprehended. Glass and Garcia-Stowe were charged with breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property less than $200. They were sentenced in November and December, and received jail time and probation. Garcia-Stowe was also charged with three counts of larceny from a motor vehicle in a separate case, but his January 12th sentencing was adjourned to March 2nd as a result of new charges in a third case.



Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt says Garcia-Stowe is being charged with larceny from a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property between $200 and $1000, breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property less than $200 and two counts of 2nd degree home invasion. The charges are connected to incidents that court records indicate occurred between August 6th and 9th. Garcia-Stowe is expected to appear in Circuit Court today for a final settlement conference and a jury trial has been tentatively scheduled to begin Monday. (DK)