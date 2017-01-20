Trio Representing Livingston County In Inaugural Parade

January 20, 2017

Livingston County is being well represented during the inauguration of President Donald Trump.



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy (center) has joined with Diane Brady (right), an Oceola Township resident and member of the Livingston County Mounted Police Division and Don Packard (left), a retired U.S. Army Lt. Colonel from Hamburg Township, to participate in the inaugural parade through Washington D.C. All three have joined up with the Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard, one of two groups from Michigan taking part in the festivities.



Packard was invited to participate as the current president of the Michigan Horse Council, while Brady serves regularly with the county's mounted police division. Sheriff Murphy, who won’t be riding a horse, but will instead either walk or ride in a golf cart, says he is excited to be part of the historic event and that it doesn't matter which president is in office, it is an honor to have been invited. (JK)