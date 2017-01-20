Local Democrats Plan Rally Saturday In Brighton

January 20, 2017

Local Progressives will gather for a rally in downtown Brighton Saturday featuring a Democrat running in the 2018 Michigan Gubernatorial race.





Gretchen Whitmer, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2018, will headline the rally at the Brighton Mill Pond gazebo. Whitmer first served in the House until she was elected in 2006 to the Michigan Senate, where she served until being term limited out of office in 2014. She most recently served for six months in 2016 as interim Ingham County prosecutor and has since announced her campaign to run for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2018. Local Democrats are hoping the rally will unite progressives to protect and expand on what they view as progress made under President Obama.



In addition to Whitmer, an invocation will be delivered by the Reverend Deon Johnson of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Ian Robinson, president of the Huron Valley Area Labor Federation, will also speak. The rally will start Saturday at 10am and is timed to coincide with similar events around the country, including in Lansing and Washington D.C. (JK)