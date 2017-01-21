Hamburg Board Approves Bridge Replacement On Lakelands Trail

Hamburg Township will be repairing a pedestrian bridge on the Lakelands Trail located just east of Kress Road.



An inspection last summer by the Michigan Dept. of Natural Resources revealed the bridge decking is failing and must be replaced. The township recently put the project out for bids and received four bids in all. The low bid was $6,850 from Brighton Building Co. - with the second-low bid almost twice that amount and the high bid about $25,000. At its meeting Tuesday night, the Township Board of Trustees awarded the bid to Brighton Building Co. to perform the work on the 48-by-14-foot span. The project will consist of removing and replacing the old decking and railing. Supervisor Pat Hohl tells WHMI the township will be paying for the materials to keep the cost down.



Hamburg township has a 99-year lease with the DNR to operate and maintain the Hamburg Township portion of the Lakelands Trail, which runs from Hamburg Township in Livingston County to Stockbridge in Ingham County. The lease makes the township responsible for items like replacement and repair of its four pedestrian bridges and other aspects of the trail within its jurisdiction. Hohl says the bridge deck work will be completed this winter because public usage is lower at this time of year, and it’s the off season for contractors, making for more competitive bidding. Hohl adds the township has worked on other projects with Brighton Building Co. and has been very satisfied with the quality of its work.The 26-mile trail is a multi-use pathway, for walkers, hikers, bicyclists and equestrians. (TT)